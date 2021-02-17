Watch this tiny baby drum to Slipknot’s Unsainted for your daily dopamine boost

Start ‘em young, we say — simply switch out the building blocks for a set of drum sticks and you’ve got your own baby metalhead-in-the-making. It's a parenting approach adopted by @heavymetalbaby, a TikTok user who has taken to the platform to share videos of his young one drumming away to some of metal’s biggest anthems – with, of course, a little help from dad.

The father in question – who dons an old Corey Taylor mask in his latest video – appears to be a drummer himself, making the perfect teacher for his tiny student, who at just a few months old, gleefully smiles as he’s introduced to the world of metal via Slipknot’s gargantuan banger Unsainted.

We all know that when it comes to the internet, babies – alongside cats, puppies and other cute and miniature things – tend to rack up a fair few hits, but obviously the injection of a bit of metal has been the missing ingredient to take their internet superstardom to the next level. This video has, in fact, already received over half a million views after being posted just three days ago.

In the metal baby's other videos, the duo cover Rob Zombie’s Dragula, Korn’s Freak On A Leash, Disturbed's Down With The Sickness (an internet favourite), and more. If you’re falling short on the good feelings today, this video should surely top you up.

Watch the video below.