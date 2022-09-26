Watch this guitar hero duet Metallica's One with an adorable sausage dog

By Liz Scarlett
( Metal Hammer )
published

We wish this really was how Metallica's One was recorded, but alas, there are no album credits listed to a dachshund on ...And Justice for All

Griz guitarist and dog on TikTok
(Image credit: @grizmit)

Here at Metal Hammer, we've been all over the world of 'pet metal' (AKA, metal created with the help of household pets). Last week, we discovered a metal band fronted by a cat (Cattera), and also, a husky with a phenomenally demonic howl who happened to be the perfect collaborator for an axe-slinging TikTokker with a love for diabolical riffs.

Our latest discovery sees a sausage dog collab with a guitarist for a jam sesh on Metallica's 1988 anti-war anthem, One. Of course, the doggo isn't actually collaborating (we're not sure animals are truly virtuosic at heart) but, in truly heartwarming scenes, the critter has been captured on the Internet having a funny moment, and someone with an ear for creativity (and a little madness) has riffed along to it. 

The musician in question is Griz, a guitarist and producer who, like us all, has a soft spot for Metallica and, presumably, cute widdle puppies. As he riffs along to the ...And Justice For All song's introduction, which features a clean guitar melody, the pup flaps his ears, replicating the sound of the military-esque sound effects of helicopters and gun fire on the original track.

Sadly, the introduction is as far as this collaboration goes, but sometimes, the short ones are the sweetest. Check it out below:

 

Recently, Metallica announced that they will be hosting their third Helping Hands concert, in aid of their own charity All Within My Hands.

The organisation, which was founded by the thrash metal heavyweights in 2017, was named after the song of the same name from their 2003 album St. Anger. Their work is "dedicated to creating sustainable communities” through supporting "workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services."

James Hetfield and co. will appear with a number of "special guests" for a night of performances under the title Helping Hands, at the Microsoft Theater on December 16. To coincide with the live fundraiser will be an auction, with all proceeds going to All Within My Hands.

