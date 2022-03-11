Watch the trailer for Metal Lords, a new film from Tom Morello and Game Of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss

Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello and Games of Thrones co-creator D. B. Weiss have released the first trailer for their upcoming film, Metal Lords.

The film, which will premiere onto Netflix on April 8, was written and produced by Weiss, with Morello serving as executive music producer.

Directed by Peter Sollett, Metal Lords follows the story of two teenagers – played by Adrian Greensmith and Jaeden Martell – who start a metal band called Skullf*cker. The pair enter their school's Battle Of The Bands contest, but must learn to work together to turn their dreams into reality.

A synopsis for the movie reads: "Two kids want to start a heavy metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about heavy metal. Hunter (Adrian Greensmith) is a diehard metal fan —is there any other kind?— who knows his history and can shred.

"His dream in life is to win at the upcoming Battle of the Bands. He enlists his best friend Kevin (Jaeden Martell) to man the drums. But with schoolmates more interested in Bieber than Black Sabbath, finding a bassist is a struggle.

"Until Kevin overhears Emily (Isis Hainsworth) slaying on her cello. The motley crew must contend with school, parents, hormones and teen angst while trying to get along long enough for Skullf*cker to win the Battle of the Bands."

Speaking of the project, Morello tells Billboard, "I grew up in a small, cloistered, conservative suburb where my musical tastes ran against the grain of almost everybody else in school and certainly all of the teachers, so this is something I can very much relate to

"It’s a story of kids trying to get their first band together and having a dream, but perhaps not having the technical ability or the artistic vision to make that dream real. Or do they? For me, it harmonizes in a lot of ways with the real story of so many kids who are locked in these suburban hells and the key to get out is an electric guitar or drums or rock 'n' roll music."



Of the film and his relationship with metal, Weiss - a big fan of Metallica, Judas Priest and Black Sabbath – explains, “I’m hoping that people can see something of themselves in the characters, and come away from the movie feeling a little bit better than they felt going into it.

"On the surface, the music can be dark and aggressive. It’s often meant to freak people out. But the uses to which the music is put are often the opposite of that. It’s music for people who don’t feel like they have a place in the world they see around them. Music for people who are looking for a way to express that feeling of being on the outside.”

Watch the trailer below: