Watch the trailer for Heavy Metal Hitchhiker, a new web comedy from the team behind Metal Evolution

BangerTV, the TV division of the film production company responsible for Metal Evolution, Iron Maiden: Flight 666 and Rush: Beyond The Lighted Stage, are launching a new 8-episode online comedy, Heavy Metal Hitchhiker, and you can watch the series trailer right here, right now.



Directed and co-written by Marc Ricciardelli and starring comedian Garrett Jamieson, Heavy Metal Hitchhiker follows a day in the life of Mitch, a heavy metal-loving petrol station attendant, who stumbles upon an abandoned guitar that belongs to his favourite band, RÄGR. Mitch then realises that he must follow in his father's roadie-shaped footsteps and return the instrument to the band in time for a concert they’re headlining. Without money or transport, Mitch's only option is to hitchhike: he has 10 hours to travel 247 kilometres to fulfil his destiny.



The series is soundtracked by music from Power Trip, Carcass, Municipal Waste, Earthless and Possessed and a slew of Canadian artists such as Exciter, KEN Mode, Protest the Hero, Cancer Bats, Mount Cyanide, Sarin and Smoulder.



"Metalheads are going to be blown away by this series” promises executive producer Sam Dunn, co-founder of Banger Films. “It’s jam packed with laughs and killer tunes from some amazing bands. I'm super proud of this series. It isn't just for metalheads, I think everyone will enjoy it.”