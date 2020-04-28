Trending

Watch the story of AC/DC's Back in Black in 5 minutes

How a failed rock star helped AC/DC bounce back after Bon Scott’s death to make their Back In Black masterpiece

Angus Young and Brian Johnson onstage
(Image credit: Michael Putland / Getty Images)

We all know the story: Bon Scott was dead, and AC/DC were done. But that isn't quite what happened. 

Instead, AC/DC reached out to Brian Johnson, a washed-up singer whose band Geordie briefly troubled the charts seven years earlier. Announced to the world as Bon Scott's replacement less than a month after the funeral, he joined AC/DC as they travelled to Compass Point Studios in The Bahamas, where they got to work on Back In Black.

The rest is history. And it's history retold in the first of a series of short films from Louder: The making of AC/DC's Back In Black, narrated by bluesman Big Boy Bloater.

