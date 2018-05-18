Watch The Rolling Stones kick off their No Filter European tour in Dublin

The Rolling Stones got their No Filter European tour under way at Dublin’s Croke Park last night.

The band ripped through tracks including Sympathy For The Devil, (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, Just Your Fool, Neighbours, Wild Horses, Miss You and The Worst.

Watch fan-filmed footage of some of the tracks below.

The next date on the tour will take place next week when the band play two nights at the London Stadium, with further shows planned over the summer.

Frontman Mick Jagger said: “This part of the No Filter tour is really special for the Stones. We are looking forward to getting back onstage in the summer and playing to fans in the UK and Ireland.

“It’s always exhilarating going to cities we haven’t played for quite a while and also some new venues for us like Old Trafford and the London Stadium.”

Drummer Charlie Watts added: “The Stones audience is the glue that keeps us together. The best and most satisfying moment is when you are reaching the end of the show and they are all going nuts.”

For a full list of dates and how to get tickets, visit our Rolling Stones tour page.