Watch the moment emo peaked as Paramore's Hayley Williams sang Sugar, We're Goin Down with Fall Out Boy

The peak emo years might have been from the early to mid noughties, but thanks to bands like Fall Out Boy and Paramore, the genre has never quite left us long enough for us to forget about the many moments we spent smeared in eyeliner and trying to get our hair swept around our faces in the perfect side-part.

Back in 2014, Fall Out Boy graced the Brooklyn Bowl at VH1's Super Bowl Blitz bash, where they performed a number of their biggest hits, including Dance Dance, Thnks Fr The Mmrs, Sugar, We're Going Down, and their newest tracks at the time, My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light 'Em Up) and The Phoenix, lifted from their 2013 album Save Rock And Roll.

The Chicago rockers' set was full of surprises, kicking off the night with an introduction by WWE star Stacy Keibler and, for some reason, a dude in a penguin suit. The biggest surprise of all, however, was the appearance of Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams, who joined Fall Out Boy during the latter end of their performance of Sugar, We're Going Down, lifted from their 2005 album, From Under The Cork Tree.

During the surprise collab, Williams dances and frolics around the stage while harmonising over FOB frontman Patrick Stump, who sings the high-noted classic faultlessly.

The video also offers a teasing glimpse of the action that would commence on their forthcoming co-headline North American tour that would take place later that year, titled the Monumentour.

Paramore's sixth studio album, This Is Why is out now. Fall Out Boy also have a new record on the horizon: So Much (For) Stardust, which is scheduled to arrive on March 24, 2023 via Fueled By Ramen/DCD2.

Watch the historic moment in emo history below:

While looking back on moments such as these may make our hearts giddy with nostalgia, Hayley Williams has recently come forward to express her reluctance to look back on the emo era in such overtly fond light. In fact, she thinks many people look back on the scene with "rose-tinted glasses".

“Those kids were bullied, that’s why so many guys in those bands wrote shitty songs about ex-girlfriends," she told NME. "I just get angry about the injustice of a bunch of people who were bullied, essentially creating a world where other people didn’t feel welcome.”