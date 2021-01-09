Watch the cast of Peanuts perform Roundabout by Yes

YouTuber Garren Lazar is back with another of his prog rock meets Peanuts pastiches. This time you can watch the cast of the popular Peanuts cartoons tackling the 1971 Yes classic Roundabout in the video below.

"With this horrible year finally coming to an end, I thought that I would make another Peanuts Parody video to help celebrate this holiday season," says Lazar, who posted this latest clip just before Christmas. "All of you, my friends and fans, have been so supportive of me and my videos since the beginning and especially during this terrible year. Your dedication to my YouTube channel has been mind-blowing! For that, I just wanted to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart. I honestly cannot thank you enough!

"Consider this Peanuts Parody as my personal gift to you. Together, we will get through this dumb pandemic and emerge stronger than ever. What a way to end the decade! Right? Anyway, I hope you all enjoy this Peanuts Parody. Even though we're currently apart, we'll always be together. This time they play Roundabout by Yes! Once again I used Final Cut Pro, to create this video. Hope you all enjoy it! If you have any song suggestions, or cartoons you wish for me to use with any songs, please leave a comment, and subscribe."

Lazar has previously created works in which Pink Floyd's Comfortably Numb, Rush's Subdivisions and Jethro Tull's Thick As A Brick have been synced up with Charlie Brown and his pals.

You can check out more of Mr. Lazar's work at his You Tube channel.