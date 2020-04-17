Watch The Cadillac Three's stripped-down version of Post Malone smash Circles

Rising stars of country rock The Cadillac Thee have released a version of the Post Malone's hit song Circles.

The band have filmed a video for the recording, with each member filming themselves in isolation before lead singer and guitarist Jaren Johnston edited it all together.

The Cadillac Three's latest album Country Fuzz was released in February, with Classic Rock describing it as, "made entirely for boozy barbecues and blokey banter, and maybe the odd trip to a monster truck rally."

Post Malone's original version of Circles is currently spending its 32nd consecutive week in the US Top 10, making it the equal fourth longest-charting Top 10 hit ever.

Three songs have remained in the Top 10 for 33 weeks: Maroon 5 and Cardi B’s Girls Like You, Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You, and another Post Malone single, Sunflower, his collaboration with Swae Lee.

The Cadillac Three have released a number of videos from Country Fuzz over the last several months, including clips for Crackin' Cold Ones With The Boys, All The Makin's Of A Saturday Night and Slow Rollin'.