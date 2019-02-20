Watch Taron Egerton transform into Elton John for new film Rocketman

A new trailer for the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman has been released, showing lead actor Taron Egerton transform into the singer, pianist and composer.

Egerton sings throughout the film, which will go on general release in the UK on May 24 and the US on May 31, rather than mime to Elton’s recorded material. And in the new clip, the 29-year-old can be seen and heard singing John’s 1971 track Tiny Dancer.

Director Dexter Fletcher, who took over the reigns of the award-winning Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody, says: “Taron’s actually singing in the film and he’s so convincing – his voice is incredible.”

Music producer Giles Martin adds: “Elton said, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone sing my songs better than Taron.’ The great thing about Elton is that he wants Taron’s interpretation of his songs.

"I don’t think there’s anyone in the world who could have played Elton – it’s Taron’s role.”

Check out the trailer below.

Egerton is joined in the cast by Game Of Thrones star Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard, Tate Donovan and Jamie Bell, who plays the role of Bernie Taupin.