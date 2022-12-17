Watch Metallica play Lux Æterna live for the very first time

Metallica played new single Lux Æterna for the first time at their third annual Helping Hands concert.

The charity concert, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Friday December 16, also saw the band joined by singer St Vincent on a version of Nothing Else Matters.

The show opened with a five-song acoustic set featuring unplugged versions of Blackened, The Unforgiven, covers of Thin Lizzy’s Borderline and Whiskey In The Jar and a version of UFO’s It’s Killing Me.

The main set included Metallica classics Harvester Of Sorrow, Holier Than Thou, Creeping Death and Enter Sandman as well as Lux Æterna. St Vincent joined the band to play guitar on Nothing Else Matters.

The gig, which also featured an auction, was held to benefit Metallica’s All Within My Hand foundation. The night was hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, while Greta Van Fleet opened the show. Robert Downe Jr and skateboarder Tony Hawk were also in attendance.

Metallica’s new album, 72 Seasons, will be released on April 14, 2023.

Metallica – Helping Hands concert 2022

1. Blackened

2. The Unforgiven

3. Borderline (Thin Lizzy cover)

4. It’s Killing Me (UFO cover)

5. Whiskey In The Jar (Thin Lizzy cover)

6. The Call Of Ktulu

7. Harvester Of Sorrow

8. Holier Than Thou

9. All Within My Hands

10. Creeping Death

11. Enter Sandman

12. Lux Æterna

13. Nothing Else Matters (with St Vincent)

14. Seek And Destroy

