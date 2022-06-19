Watch Starcrawler record new album title track She Said

Starcrawler have released a video for new single She Said.

The studio-based promo clip accompanies the title track of their upcoming album, which arrives on September 16 via Big Machine.

Vocalist Arrow De Wilde and guitarist Henri Cash wrote the song together, the first to be completed for the follow-up to 2019’s Devour You.

“It was at the beginning of the pandemic and Henri came to my window and played me the demo, and we wrote the lyrics together like Romeo and Juliet,” De Wilde said. “It’s what really kicked off the writing process of this album, and it was such a powerful moment that we wanted to name the record after that song.”

Cash reported: “We wanted to make songs on this record for everyone. For people that weren’t just into punk rock.”

“Starcrawler have morphed into a modern day take on LA legends X, with a sprinkle of The Go-Go’s, a smattering of The Distillers and some Rolling Stones sleaze thrown in for good measure,” the label said.

“Though defiantly not a record obsessed with the pandemic, the constraints of lockdown mean that She Said is Starcrawler’s most considered release to date. These are anthems made for blaring out of car speakers on warm summer night drives with the windows down and the volume up.”

The band have a number of live shows ahead in the US, Australia and UK. The album is available for pre-order (opens in new tab) now.

She Said tracklist:

1. Roadkill

2. She Said

3. Stranded

4. Thursday

5. Broken Angels

6. Jetblack

7. True

8. Midnight

9. Runaway

10. Better Place