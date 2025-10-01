Watch guitar virtuoso Sophie Lloyd shred a wild medley, featuring Bon Jovi and Black Eyed Peas snippets, at last weekend’s Women’s Rugby World Cup final

Sophie Lloyd performed in front of 82,000 people at the Women’s Rugby World Cup final last weekend.

On Saturday (September 27), the virtuoso guitarist, known for her online shred covers and stint in Machine Gun Kelly’s band, took to the field at London’s Twickenham Stadium before the rugby union game between Canada and England.

She played a medley of tracks by herself, including her original song Battleground, Bon Jovi classic Livin’ On A Prayer and the Black Eyed Peas single Pump It. Watch the full, near-five-minute performance below.

On Sunday (September 28), Lloyd took to Instagram to reflect on the appearance, calling it “one of the proudest moments of my life”. She wrote in full: “Seriously can’t get over how incredible yesterday was 🥹getting to open up the Women’s Rugby World Cup final to 82,000 people was one of the proudest moments of my life.

“It felt like such an empowering day for women everywhere and I’m so honoured to have played a part in it. Congratulations to all the players for helping shape history and an extra special congrats to [the England team] for bringing home the cup 🏆🌹”

Lloyd has been uploading shred covers to YouTube since 2012 and currently boasts more than 1.25 million subscribers. She joined Machine Gun Kelly’s band in 2022, taking part in his Mainstream Sellout tour to promote the rapper’s pop-punk album of the same name.

In 2023, Lloyd released the albums Shred Vol. 1 and Imposter Syndrome. Shred Vol. 1 was a compilation of guitar covers, whereas Imposter Syndrome was composed of original material and featured multiple guest singers, including Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, Trivium’s Matt Heafy and Atreyu’s Brandon Saller.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lloyd played her first solo show at The Underworld in London in October 2024 and also performed at the Whisky A Go Go club in Los Angeles in January. The guitarist will return to the UK for two tours in October 2025 and January 2026. See dates and details via her website.