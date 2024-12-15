Watch Sid WIlson and Kelly Osbourne's son Sidney in adorable backstage moment with masked-up Slipknot

Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne's two-year-old son Sidney looks to be having the time of his life in a backstage video filmed at a recent Slipknot show in South America.

In the clip, shared by the Slipknot Peru Facebook page, the toddler is sporting his own Slipknot jumpsuit as the band members limber up in their trademark red jumpsuits.

Ozzy Osbourne's grandson Sidney doesn't seem in the least bit perturbed by the band's masks as they make him the centre of attention.

The clip can be viewed below.

Kelly recently revealed that her and Slipknot DJ Sid's son loves the band's famously grotesque masks – although he's less keen on cuddly characters like the Easter Bunny.

She said: "When he sees all his uncles backstage in the masks, he loves it, he’s not scared. But if the Easter Bunny or Mickey Mouse came up to him, or The Grinch, he’d absolutely shit himself.

“There’s something about the guys in Slipknot that he loves. I guess it’s because he knows the guys behind the mask. I dunno, it’s really cute. He just grabs onto his dad when he sees him in the mask, it’s really sweet."

Baby Sidney is Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's first grandson, with Kelly's brother Jack Osbourne having four daughters.

Kelly previously admitted that Ozzy was excited at the prospect of getting a grandson. She said: "He's told everyone the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to.

"But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy. It's the first -–out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things."