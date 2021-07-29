Watch Rush's Neil Peart's last recorded drum solo

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Rush's iconic eighth studio album, Moving Pictures, the director's cut of their 2019 film Cinema Strangiato will arrive in movie theatres worldwide via Trafalgar Releasing.

The Canadian prog rockers will invite fans to watch the cut for one night only on September 9. The global fan event will see added footage from the 2019 film, including highlights of their final R40 tour from 2015.

To promote the event, Rush have uploaded a clip of Neil Peart's last recorded drum solo onto their YouTube channel.

With an alternative setlist, new additions of bonus tracks One Little Victory, Red Barchetta and Cygnus X-1 / The Story So Far – featuring the solo – will be included.

Additional tracks include Animate, Closer To The Heart, Subdivisions and Tom Sawyer. Fans will also get to witness special backstage moments and candid clips left on the cutting room floor, as well as an performance of the fan-favourite Jacob's Ladder. The film will also contain interviews with a hoard of industry giants, including Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz, The Trailer Park Boys, violinist Jonathan Dinklage and more.

Tickets for US watchers and other countries will go on sale August 3. For more information, visit the film's website.

Watch it below: