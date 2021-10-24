Watch Robert Fripp dance erotically as Toyah sings Peaches by The Stranglers

Since returning from King Crimson's recent US tour, Robert Fripp has achieved the impossible: made his earlier lockdown videos with Toyah Willcox seem like the innocent relics of a bygone era.

Where once Fripp took a back seat while his wife cavorted for the lens, the roles have now reversed. Now it's Fripp taking the lead, strutting and shimmying on the kitchen table, the world's unlikeliest lap dancer, a surprise sex bomb in waistcoat and shades.

Last week it was Right Said Fred's I'm Too Sexy that found Fripp frolicking. And this week, perhaps inevitably, it's The Stranglers' "saucy" punk classic Peaches. An instrumental version of the song plays, Fripp cuts loose, and Toyah embellishes the original lyric with references to her prancing prog partner.

"Why don't you come on and lap me up, Mr Fripp," she implores, rather seductively, while stirring a wooden spoon round an empty bowl. "You're my bitch, Fripp."

It's probably safe to say that fans of Lizard. III. The Battle Of Glass Tears did not see this coming. Perhaps they'll find solace in the pair's no-doubt upcoming cover of Pour Some Sugar On Me.

Last week King Crimson announced the release of a live album recorded on their US tour. Music Is Our Friend (Live in Washington and Albany, 2021), will be released through DGM on November 19.

The double disc set forms part of the band's 'official bootleg' series, and features King Crimson's entire setlist from The Anthem in Washington, with four additional songs recorded at The Egg in Albany.

King Crimson: Music Is Our Friend tracklist

CD One

1. Introductory Soundscape

2. The Hell Hounds Of Krim

3. Larks' Tongues In Aspic Part I

4. Pictures Of A City

5. The Court Of The Crimson King

6. Red

7. Tony Cadenza Deals It Slitheryacious-To-The-Max

8. Neurotica

9. One More Red Nightmare

10. Indiscipline



CD Two

1. Epitaph

2. Radical Action II

3. Level Five

4. Starless

5. 21st Century Schizoid Man

6. Tony Cadenza Serves It Piping Hot

7. Discipline

8. Larks' Tongues In Aspic Part II

9. Islands