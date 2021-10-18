Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox are back and we're scarred for life

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox are one of those couples that you can guarantee would throw an absolute corker of a dinner party. Calendars would be cleared, RSVPs would flood in – especially if they were hosting the party in question on a Sunday.

The couple's frisky Sunday Lunch offerings became a staple during lockdown, with Fripp and Willcox covering a number of classic tracks to varying degrees of SFW-ness. Their newest video, however, tops them all. A version of Right Said Fred's 1992 anthem I'm Too Sexy, the video masters their ability to make us all feel like we're watching something that really should have been kept strictly between the two of them.

It's truly unlike anything we've seen before. While performance duties have tended to fall to Willcox in previous videos, with Fripp quietly providing a soundtrack, this time it's he who takes centre stage. Fully exploiting the track's highly erotic sex appeal, Fripp, stands on a table in a cardigan shouting things like "I'm a sexy boy!" and "I'm a too sexy uncontrollable fireball of rock fury!". See, we told you it was weird. Claiming to be "too sexy" for anyone besides his wife, the rocker also declares he is "too sexy for King Crimson", AKA the band that solidified his legendary status within the world of prog rock. FYI, no one is too sexy for prog, Robert.

Cheerleading the affair along, Willcox, who sports a magnificent headdress, bobs around to the song while pointing her fingers up in the air in encouragement, before inviting Fripp to lick his lips. At this point, we realise the video's disclaimer warning that reads “some things cannot be unseen”, should probably have been taken a little more seriously.

Within the description, Willcox writes, “We literally have no words for this [week’s] episode, other than this is Robert Fripp as you have NEVER seen him before!!”. They ain't kidding.

Watch it below: