Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers shock school kids with impromptu Halloween show

Red Hot Chili Peppers delighted children and their teachers at Viewpoint School in Calabasas, California, yesterday morning with an impromptu Halloween show.

Rolling Stone report that the band played during the school’s Great Pumpkin Day Assembly, with the Chili Peppers deciding on the venue as drummer Chad Smith’s children go to the school.

Frontman Anthony Kiedis was dressed as a schoolboy, bassist Flea wore a fetching skeleton suit, drummer Smith dressed as the Pope, while guitarist Josh Klinghoffer wore a baggy suit and green wig.

The Chili's equipment was reduced to nothing more than a couple amps and a scaled back drum kit.

Smith later posted a clip of the performance across the band’s social media channels, saying: “Who rocks out at 9:30am at my kids’ school? We do!”

The Chili Peppers most recent studio album was 2016’s The Getaway, with Kiedis previously revealing that they scrapped all the material they had been working on after bringing producer Danger Mouse onboard.

He said: “We wrote 20 to 30 songs and it was all ready to go. Danger Mouse emerged and said, ‘Let’s go make a record.’ We were like, ‘Great, we have all these songs!’

“He was like, ‘Leave those there. Let’s go write new songs in the studio.’ So the process began over again. The only way we saw this working was to trust him – get rid of our old ideas and our old way of doing things.”

