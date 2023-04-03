Watch Rammstein's Till Lindemann play multiple characters in typically maniacal poker advert

Last time Till Lindemann stepped into the world of advertising, the Rammstein man appeared in a five-minute clip eating a vegan burger while dressed as Andy Warhol. Now he's back, and he's upped the ante.

Lindemann's latest foray into product promotion finds him appearing in a short film extolling the virtues of GGPoker, an online poker platform headquartered in the Isle of Man.

In the four-minute clip, which was directed by Specter Berlin – who also directed Rammstein's iconic Deutschland and Adieu videos – Lindemann plays a number of seedy characters engaged in a game of poker.

Lindemann also plays the dealer, but it's not long before the film spirals off into uncharted territory: there's a sword fight, some blood is licked from a cut on Till's cheek, what may or may not be some sort of rose petal-strewn heist, and a brief snippet where our hero is struggling at sea as a violent storm rages. So far, so Lindemann.

There's also a German voiceover, which, according to our undoubtedly inaccurate machine translation, doesn't really help in deciphering whatever the hell it is that's going on.

"I can laugh again," intones Till. "It isn’t hard. I don’t cut. Not even you. Luck waits for no one. No blood on any card. Stopped freezing in daylight. Started walking in the night. Secretly looking at the stars. I think I like myself again. Control my rage. Guess I'm doing okay. Go to the beach every now and then."

And so on.

Rammstein's European tour kicks off at Vingio Parkas in Vilnius, Lithuania, on May 22. Full dates below. Lindemannn also has two solo shows scheduled, at the Tipsport Arena in Prague, Czexh Republic, on November 22, and two days later at the EXPO-Aréna in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Rammstein European Tour 2023

May 22: Vilnius Vingio Parkas, Lithuania

May 27: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland

May 28: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland

Jun 02: Odense Dyrskueplads, Denmark

Jun 03: Odense Dyrskueplads, Denmark

Jun 07: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 08: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 10: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 11: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 14: Trenčín Airport, Slovakia

Jun 17: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland

Jun 18: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland

Jun 23: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Jun 26: Lisbon Estádio Da Luz, Portugal

Jul 01: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy

Jul 06: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands

Jul 07: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands

Jul 11: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary

Jul 12: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary

Jul 15: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 16: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 18: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 22: Paris Stade de France, France

Jul 26: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Jul 27: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Jul 30: Chorzów Stadion Śląski, Poland

Jul 31: Chorzów Stadion Śląski, Poland

Aug 04: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium

Aug 05: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium

Aug 06: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium

Limited tickets remain (opens in new tab).