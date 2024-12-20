Watch pro-shot footage of Metallica's full performance at 2024 Helping Hands concert in Los Angeles

Metallica have released pro-shot footage from their fourth Helping Hands Concert and Auction in Los Angeles.

The fundraiser took place at the YouTube Theater on Friday, December 13 and was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. It featured acoustic and electric sets by the thrash metal giants, as well as a performance by Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff.

You can now watch the show, including Metallica's two sets, in the video below.

Metallica's five-song acoustic set included Low Man's Lyric, the first time they have performed that track since 1998, as well as covers of Diamond Head's Helpless and Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Away From Home.

Avi Vinocur and classically-trained duo SistaStrings joined Metallica on stage for the acoustic set.

The event raises money for the Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation, which supports workforce education, disaster relief and the fight against hunger.

James Hetfield and co's electric set included a rare outing for The Unforgiven II and they also performed Fuel with a new arrangement. They were joined by Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament for their performance of Hit The Lights.

Hetfield talked about the All Within My Hands project on an episode of The Metallica Report earlier this year.

He said: "Out of everything you've learned, despite everything I've learned, the corniest saying 'it's better to give than receive' is so true."

Metallica: Helping Hands Concert & Auction (Los Angeles, CA - December 13, 2024) - YouTube Watch On

Metallica 2024 Helping Hands setlist

Acoustic

01. Low Man's Lyric

02. Helpless

03. Away From Home

04. If Darkness Had A Son

05. Nothing Else Matters

Electric

06. Orion

07. The Shortest Straw

08. Until It Sleeps

09. Screaming Suicide

10. The Unforgiven II

11. Fuel

12. Hit The Lights (with Jeff Ament)

13. Master Of Puppets