Watch pro-shot footage of Metallica's full performance at 2024 Helping Hands concert in Los Angeles

By
( )
published

Metallica release video of entire charity show – including acoustic and electric performance by thrash giants

Metallica perform onstage during Metallica&#039;s All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Metallica have released pro-shot footage from their fourth Helping Hands Concert and Auction in Los Angeles.

The fundraiser took place at the YouTube Theater on Friday, December 13 and was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. It featured acoustic and electric sets by the thrash metal giants, as well as a performance by Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff.

You can now watch the show, including Metallica's two sets, in the video below.

Metallica's five-song acoustic set included Low Man's Lyric, the first time they have performed that track since 1998, as well as covers of Diamond Head's Helpless and Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Away From Home.

Avi Vinocur and classically-trained duo SistaStrings joined Metallica on stage for the acoustic set.

The event raises money for the Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation, which supports workforce education, disaster relief and the fight against hunger.

James Hetfield and co's electric set included a rare outing for The Unforgiven II and they also performed Fuel with a new arrangement. They were joined by Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament for their performance of Hit The Lights.

Hetfield talked about the All Within My Hands project on an episode of The Metallica Report earlier this year.

He said: "Out of everything you've learned, despite everything I've learned, the corniest saying 'it's better to give than receive' is so true."

Metallica: Helping Hands Concert & Auction (Los Angeles, CA - December 13, 2024) - YouTube Metallica: Helping Hands Concert & Auction (Los Angeles, CA - December 13, 2024) - YouTube
Watch On

Metallica 2024 Helping Hands setlist

Acoustic

01. Low Man's Lyric
02. Helpless
03. Away From Home
04. If Darkness Had A Son
05. Nothing Else Matters

Electric

06. Orion
07. The Shortest Straw
08. Until It Sleeps
09. Screaming Suicide
10. The Unforgiven II
11. Fuel
12. Hit The Lights (with Jeff Ament)
13. Master Of Puppets

Stef Lach

Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022. 