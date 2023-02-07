Watch pro-shot footage of Ice-T, Public Enemy, Run-DMC, Missy Elliot, Grandmaster Flash and dozens more legends perform in huge Grammys hip hop tribute

On Sunday night, February 5, the 65th annual Grammys took place, honouring the biggest and the best of the music world across a host of genres during a star-studded evening at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
While the night wasn't without its fair share of controversy - put short: a lot of people seem unimpressed that Harry Styles beat Beyoncé to the Best Album award - one segment from the show that was universally praised was its impressive tribute to 50 years of hip hop music, which featured an A-lister-stacked performance from dozens of hip hop's biggest icons.
From genre innovators like Grandmaster Flash to 80s heavyweights such as Run-DMC and Public Enemy, all the way to boundary-smashing giants like Run-DMC, Queen Latifah and Missy Elliot and modern rap hero Lil Baby, it was a true who's-who of the genre, all played out over a 13-minute medley of some of hip hop's most foundational songs.
Now, pro-shot footage of the incredible segment has gone viral on Twitter, and you can watch it for yourself below.
For a full list of the performers who took part in the segment, check below the video.
50-year anniversary of hip-hop performance at the #GRAMMYs by some of the greats including RunDMC, LL Cool J, Salt N Peppa, Ice T, Queen Latifah, Wu-Tang, Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, Nelly, Too Short, GloRilla, The Roots, and more... pic.twitter.com/HmGB0bvGZXFebruary 6, 2023
Who was in the Grammys hip hop tribute segment?
Big Boi
Black Thought
Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star
De La Soul
DJ Drama
DJ Jazzy Jeff
Missy Elliott
Future, GloRilla
Grandmaster Flash
Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King
Ice-T
Lil Baby
Lil Wayne
LL Cool J
The Lox
Method Man
Nelly
Public Enemy
Queen Latifah
Questlove
Rahiem
Rakim
The Roots
Run-DMC
Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella
Scarface
Swizz Beatz
Too $hort.