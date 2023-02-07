Watch pro-shot footage of Ice-T, Public Enemy, Run-DMC, Missy Elliot, Grandmaster Flash and dozens more legends perform in huge Grammys hip hop tribute

On Sunday night, February 5, the 65th annual Grammys took place, honouring the biggest and the best of the music world across a host of genres during a star-studded evening at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

While the night wasn't without its fair share of controversy - put short: a lot of people seem unimpressed that Harry Styles beat Beyoncé to the Best Album award - one segment from the show that was universally praised was its impressive tribute to 50 years of hip hop music, which featured an A-lister-stacked performance from dozens of hip hop's biggest icons.

From genre innovators like Grandmaster Flash to 80s heavyweights such as Run-DMC and Public Enemy, all the way to boundary-smashing giants like Run-DMC, Queen Latifah and Missy Elliot and modern rap hero Lil Baby, it was a true who's-who of the genre, all played out over a 13-minute medley of some of hip hop's most foundational songs.

Now, pro-shot footage of the incredible segment has gone viral on Twitter, and you can watch it for yourself below.

For a full list of the performers who took part in the segment, check below the video.

50-year anniversary of hip-hop performance at the #GRAMMYs by some of the greats including RunDMC, LL Cool J, Salt N Peppa, Ice T, Queen Latifah, Wu-Tang, Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, Nelly, Too Short, GloRilla, The Roots, and more... pic.twitter.com/HmGB0bvGZXFebruary 6, 2023 See more

Who was in the Grammys hip hop tribute segment?

Big Boi

Black Thought

Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star

De La Soul

DJ Drama

DJ Jazzy Jeff

Missy Elliott

Future, GloRilla

Grandmaster Flash

Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King

Ice-T

Lil Baby

Lil Wayne

LL Cool J

The Lox

Method Man

Nelly

Public Enemy

Queen Latifah

Questlove

Rahiem

Rakim

The Roots

Run-DMC

Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella

Scarface

Swizz Beatz

Too $hort.