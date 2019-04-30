Peter Frampton announces covers album All Blues

Peter Frampton has announced that he’ll release a covers album this summer.

It’s titled All Blues and will feature 10 of Frampton’s favourite blues tracks, which were recorded last summer following the conclusion of his 2018 tour.

It’ll be released on June 7, just days before he embarks on his farewell tour.

Frampton is joined on the record by his bandmates Adam Lester, Rob Arthur and Dan Wojciechowski, while it’ll also feature guest appearances from Sonny Landreth, Steve Morse, Kim Wilson and Larry Carlton.

Frampton says in a statement: “I have always loved to play the blues. When we formed Humble Pie, the first material we played together was just that.

“For the last two summers I had been playing a handful of blues numbers every night on stage with Steve Miller Band. I enjoyed this immensely and it gave me the idea of doing an all blues album live in the studio with my band.

“We started the resulting sessions nine days after coming off the road last year. Over a two-week period, we recorded 23 tracks, all live in the studio. The energy of these tracks is completely different from building a track one instrument at a time.

I’m not sure if you can say we had fun playing the blues. But we definitely did Peter Frampton

“With this recording, we pay tribute to all the original artists who invented this incredible music. I hope you can hear and feel our enjoyment. I’m not sure if you can say we had fun playing the blues. But we definitely did.”

In February, Frampton explained that his next run of live shows would be his last after he was diagnosed with the degenerative muscle disease Inclusion-Body Myositis.

He told Rolling Stone: “In a year’s time, I might not be able to play. Right now, it’s progressing but I’m still at the top of my game.

“We decided to do a farewell tour now since I don’t want to go out and not be able to play well. If I’m going to do a farewell tour, I want to play good. I want to rock it.

Frampton also reported at the time that he was working on several projects, adding: “I want to record as much as I can in the shortest space of time.”

Frampton’s North American tour will kick off at The Joint in Tulsa on June 18 and wrap up at Concord’s Pavilion on October 12.

Peter Frampton: All Blues

1. I Just Want To Make Love To You (with Kim Wilson)

2. She Caught The Katy

3. Georgia On My Mind

4. Can't Judge A Book By The Cover

5. Me And My Guitar

6. All Blues (featuring Larry Carlton)

7. The Thrill Is Gone (with Sonny Landreth)

8. Going Down Slow (with Steve Morse)

9. I'm A King Bee

10. Same Old Blues