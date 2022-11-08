Watch Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin check out Cannibal Corpse's Hammer Smashed Face

"You up for listening to a bit of music?" producer Rick Rubin asks Paul McCartney in in this trailer for Hulu's 2021 six-part docu-series, McCartney 3, 2, 1.

"Yeah, what ya got?" replies McCartney.

The original clip, tastefully shot in black and white, finds the pair stood by a huge production desk poring over Beatles recording sessions. It was only a matter of time before someone came along and tinkered with the audio for a laugh.

Step forward, Bradley Hall, a self-confessed "hairy rascal from the UK who makes silly videos", made with metal fans in mind.

"A super funny meme edit of Paul and Rick 'listening' to All Star by Smash Mouth's been going around recently, and I felt inspired to do my own version!" writes Bradley. "I managed to find the stems to Cannibal Corpse's Hammer Smashed Face online so went with that. Needless to say it turned out incredibly silly!"

While mash-ups can be a hit-or-miss affairs, Bradley's is exceptional – god-tier work, even – as he manipulates the isolated tracks to their full advantage during this short clip and gives the impression that the iconic duo are really losing themselves in the opening track from the Tampa death metallers' brutal third album, Tomb of the Mutilated.

The highlight, though, can be found bang on the one minute mark, where McCartney messes around with the faders.

Imagine an alternate universe where this may have happened. It's not beyond the realms of possibility – one produced Slayer's Reign In Blood and the other fronted the most influential band in the entire world (and Wings).

Hats off, Bradley. Check his handiwork out below.