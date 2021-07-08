Paul McCartney looks back on classic Beatles hits in new docuseries trailer

Paul McCartney recalls "unforgettable memories" from his extensive career in a new trailer for Hulu's "landmark" six-part docuseries, McCartney 3, 2, 1.

The trailer shows McCartney, accompanied by producer Rick Rubin, having a listen to some classic Beatles and solo songs while sharing memories and insights. The pair gather in front of a recording console to examine – and sing along to – parts of Beatles tracks. Wholesome content indeed.

The project is set to look at untold stories and unheard music, and is scheduled to air on July 16.

At one point, Rubin asks McCartney what specifically he remembers about his early days in the legendary quartet, to which he replies: "At the time I was just working with this bloke John, now I look back, and I was working with John Lennon".

The pair discuss writing techniques as well as landmark events in the band's history, including the moment they decided which Beatle would take on the role of bassist. McCartney explains "It was a question of me, John or George becoming the bass player, and two of them said 'well I'm not doing it'".

Whilst studying tracks such as Come Together, All My Loving, And I Love Her, Maybe I'm Amazed and With A Little Help From My Friends – which McCartney describes as a "good little song" – rare images of the Beatles from their heyday flash across the screen.

Towards the end of the trailer, Rubin reads a note written by John Lennon to McCartney – one that he had never heard before – that reads "Paul is one of the most innovative bass players that ever played bass, and the stuff that's going on now is ripped off from his Beatle period. He's a great, great musician." McCartney replies, "Did I write that?"

Craig Erwich, president Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said in a press release: "Never before have fans had the opportunity to hear Paul McCartney share, in such expansive, celebratory detail, the experience of creating his life’s work — more than 50 years of culture-defining music.

"To be an observer as Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history came to be is truly enlightening."



Watch the trailer below:

