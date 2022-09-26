This is how Kiss sound to people who hate them, apparently

Not everyone wants to Rock And Roll All Nite when listening to Kiss. In fact, some people would rather turn into bed early, peacefully undisturbed by the haunting sound of Paul Stanley yelping "Alright!" into their eardrums.

If you're fans like us, however, who find themselves a little baffled by all the strange, anti-Kiss sacrilege that's out there - after all, what sort of human could possibly turn their noses up to songs like Love Gun or Detroit Rock City? - then fear not, as Bradley Hall has got you covered.

Bradley, a self-described "hairy rascal", simulates what he thinks bands sound like to people who dislike them. Which is handy of course, when trying to understand others and what their brains hear when all WE hear is pure, unadulterated rock 'n' roll bangers.

In a recent TikTok video, Bradley jams out to an imaginary Kiss song, played in their quintessential glam rock style. "Woah, alright!" he squawks, whilst banging his head mockingly.

For the makeshift 'cover', the musician plays the drums, guitar and sings, proving that he obviously has a lot of talent; we just love that he's using said talents for such bizarre creativity.

Bradley has plenty of other daft recreations too, such as What MOTORHEAD sound like to people who don't like them and for some reason, Crazy Train by Ozzy Osbourne but it's REALLY British.

Check out the video below:

Last month, guitarist Paul Stanley explained his disinterest in writing new Kiss music, revealing that he believes that whatever the band might come up with won't be able to compete with the material and many hits of their past.

"I think it's setting myself up for disappointment" the 'Starchild' admitted. "Not crushing disappointment, but when you put your heart and soul into doing something and it kind of gets a polite nod, there's other things I'd rather do."