Watch Paramore perform Running Out Of Time on US TV

Paramore released their much-anticipated sixth album This Is Why last Friday (February 10) and it looks destined to become one of the biggest albums of the Franklin, Tennessee band's career to date: the album is currently number one in the UK mid-week charts, and could become their third chart-topping album in the UK, repeating a feat previously achieved by 2009's Brand New Eyes and 2013's Paramore.

Hayley Williams' band have been working hard on the promo circuit to ensure This Is Why gets maximum media coverage, and last night, February 14, the group performed album track Running Out Of Time on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Watch the performance below:

Hayley Williams spoke recently about the band's uneasy relationship with the emo scene in which Paramore grew up, telling NME, “People look back with these rose-tinted glasses. They talk about the good and forget the rest. It was an alternative scene for a reason – it was weird.”

One scene band, however, with who Paramore have maintained a friendship is England's YouMeAtSix, who, by coincidence, also released a new album, Truth Decay, on February 10: the Surrey band's eighth album is currently at number 2 in the UK mid-week chart, behind This Is Why.

Speaking exclusively to OfficialCharts.com, YouMeAtSix frontman Josh Franceschi says: "It’s really cool to witness Paramore - the first ever band to take us out on tour - looking to be Number 1 with us at Number 2.

"I was talking to Hayley [Williams] about it the other day, saying ‘This is so stupid!’ It’s obvious that Paramore can still be so successful, revered and amazing; but it’s so silly that we’re Number 1 and 2 at this moment in time.

"Thinking back to being so young, playing our first gig with Paramore in Colchester, then all going to Nando’s. Almost 18 years later, this is what we’re doing still, and it’s pretty rare for two bands to support one another for that amount of time and have records out the same week."