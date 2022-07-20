Watch OSEES' video for A Foul Form, the title track of their upcoming album

OSEES have shared the video for the title track from their forthcoming album A Foul Form.



Frontman John Dwyer says the song is "basically about the craven, selfish side of humanity. Greed and fear based decision making have brought us here.



"I sang this track while i had Covid," he adds, "so good luck getting that gravel back in yer voice on stage."

Watch the video, inspired by the works of Japanese film-maker Takashi Ito, below:

A Foul Form will be released on August 12 via Castle Face.



In a statement about the album, mainman John Dwyer says:

"Brain stem cracking scum-punk recorded tersely in the basement of my home. After a notoriously frustrating eon the knee-jerk song path was aggressive and hooky. This is an homage to the punk bands we grew up on. The weirdos and art freaks that piqued our interests and pointed us on the trail head to here/now. Bad times make for strong music is something I agree with. I would say that is evident by the past few years of output from the underground. Transmissions have been all over the map. scanning… searching… sweeping out in the darkness looking for a foot hold.

A Foul Form represents some of our most savage & primal instincts. Fight or flight. And the importance of a sense of humor in the darkest hour. Nothing wrong with keeping it snappy in the meantime. For fans of Rudimentary Peni, Crass, Bad Brains, Black Flag, Screamers, Abwarts, Stooges and all things aggressively tilted towards your face. You can lean back but don’t flinch…it’s a brief foray into the exhausting pogo pit so stiffen your back and jerk with your knees.



Enjoy."