Watch Nessa Barrett detail her murderous revenge fantasies on new single Bang Bang

"I know that it sounds absurd, but sometimes i just get the urge, that if there really was a purge, you’re the one that i’d kill first."

So begins Bang Bang, the new single from alt. pop rising star Nessa Barrett, one of the artists Louder identified as one of the new 'faces' of 2023.

Bang Bang is the first new release from the 20-year-old New Jersey-born singer/songwriter since the November release of her debut album young forever. The single finds Barrett confessing to "intrusive thoughts" about murdering an ex, admitting "If you think this song is about you, it is."



"I got your name on a list and a target on your back," runs another verse, "and I’ll blow a little kiss to your mommy and your dad. I’ll tell them you fell when I pushed u off the roof, I’ll send you to hell and your new bitch too."



Barrett, who has over 7 million monthly listeners on Spotify and 19.8 million followers on TikTok, says she wrote Bang Bang about the fury she feels at times as a consequence of being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, admitting, "There’s times where I just get so mad that I think about the craziest things I want to do in that moment, I feel like everyone deep down has intrusive thoughts even though they don’t want to admit it."



Watch the video for Bang Bang below:

Barrett is currently touring the US and will perform at the UK's Reading and Leeds festivals in August. The 2023 festival will be headlined by The Killers, Sam Fender, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Imagine Dragons.