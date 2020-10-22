Miley Cyrus’ stunning cover of Pearl Jam’s Just Breathe would give a corpse goosebumps

All respect to Miley Cyrus, for the 27-year-old pop star is an absolute master at confounding critics with unexpected left-field career turns. The Franklin, Tennessee-born singer may have started her career as a teen pop icon, playing Disney Channel singer Hannah Montana, but she’s consistently shown that there’s much more breadth to her talents, whether covering Pink Floyd, Temple Of The Dog, Nine Inch Nails or, just this weekend, as part of the online Save Our Stages festival, The Cure’s Boys Don’t Cry, at the iconic LA venue Whisky A Go Go.

And we can’t lie, the news that Cyrus is now working upon a Metallica covers album, has got us intrigued.

Now Cyrus has paid respect to her love of grunge, with a rather beautiful take on Pearl Jam’s Just Breathe, recorded recently for MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions. It’s a brave soul who’s prepared to stand toe-to-toe vocally with Eddie Vedder, but Cyrus nails it.

Just Breathe originally appeared on Pearl Jam’s 2009 album Backspacer. A new book about the Seattle band, Not For You Pearl Jam And The Present Tense, reveals how the quintet’s own iconic MTV Unplugged performance was re-imagined for its 1992. Pearl Jam will play two huge London shows next summer.