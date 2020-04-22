Watch Mike Portnoy cover Ramones

Did you ever think you'd see Mike Portnoy covering the Ramones? Well, now thanks to Coronavrius lockdown you can. Yesterday Portnoy posted a picture of the legendary New York quartet, as well as a picture of himself playing the bass guitar.

Later his he revealed what he'd been up to posting a video of him covering We're A Happy Family (from 1977's Rocket To Russia album) which he's recorded playing drums, bass, guitar and singing, with help of the rest of the Portnoy clan at home.

"If you’ve gotta be stuck at home in quarantine for a few months, there’s no better family and no better place than Camp Portnoy," Portnoy states on his Facebook page. "Enjoy this fun video courtesy of Mike, Marlene, Melody, Max, Mickey, Mini & Mittens Portnoy... (And RIP Joey, Johnny, Dee Dee & Tommy... and thanks Marky, Richie & CJ Ramone)."

You can watch Portnoy's quarantine video of We're A Happy Family in full below. Looking forward to some more covers Mike...