Watch Mike Myers recreate Wayne’s World scene at Alice Cooper show

Fans attending Alice Cooper’s show at New York’s Beacon Theater last week were treated to a unexpected surprise when actor Mike Myers took to the stage towards the end of the set.

Cooper and his band were performing an epic version of School’s Out, when Myers appeared in front of the shock rock icon and recreated the famous “We’re not worthy” scene from the 1992 film Wayne’s World.

Watch a video clip of the moment below.

Last month, Cooper launched his new live album A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris via earMUSIC.

It was recorded in the French capital on December 7 last year on the final night of Cooper’s tour in support of his latest studio album Paranormal.

Cooper will head back out on tour in October, where he has 19 dates scheduled across the US.

Alice Cooper 2018 US tour dates

Oct 04: Albany Palace Theater, NY

Oct 05: Waterbury Palace Theater, CT

Oct 06: Syracuse Crouse Hinds Theater, NY

Oct 08: Raleigh Duke Energy Center, NC

Oct 09: Charlotte Ovens Auditorium, NC

Oct 10: Atlanta Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, GA

Oct 12: Chattanooga Soldiers And Sailors Memorial Auditorium, TN

Oct 13: Biloxi Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, MS

Oct 14: Houston White Oak Music Hill Lawn, TX

Oct 16: Irving The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory, TX

Oct 17: Park City Hartman Arena, KS

Oct 19: Memphis Orpheum Theater, TN

Oct 20: St Louis Stifel Theatre, MO

Oct 21: Cedar Rapids Paramount Theater, IA

Oct 23: Des Moines Civic Center, IA

Oct 24: Rockford Coronado Performing Arts Center, IL

Oct 26: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Oct 27: Warren WD Packard Music Hall, OH

Oct 29: Grand Rapids Devos Performance Hall, MI