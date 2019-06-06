Watch Metallica’s slam dunk performance of the US national anthem at NBA finals

Metallica duo James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett were at the Oracle Arena in Oakland last night, where they played the US national anthem ahead of Game 3 of the NBA finals.

The duo put their unique spin of The Star-Spangled Banner before the home town Golden State Warriors tipped off against the Toronto Raptors.

Unfortunately for the Metallica pair and the home fans, the Raptors put on a show of their own and beat the Warriors 123 - 109 to take a 2-1 series lead in the best of seven final.

Metallica later shared video footage and pictures of the performance, which can be found below.

Country artist Tenille Arts was on hand to perform the Canadian national anthem.

Back in April, Hetfield and Hammett performed the US national anthem at their annual Metallica night with baseball’s San Francisco Giants ahead of their match-up with the New York Yankees.

Metallica will head back across the Atlantic for their run of European summer shows in the coming hours, with the first show taking place at Dublin’s Slane Castle on Saturday (June 8).

James & Kirk had the honor of kicking off Game 3 tonight by performing the National Anthem at Oracle Arena before the @warriors & @raptors tipped off. Thanks to the @nba & the Golden State Warriors - we had a blast crashing your party! Go Dubs! #NBAFinals 📸 Courtesy of @NBA pic.twitter.com/4psdMAvKk6June 6, 2019

Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany