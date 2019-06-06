Watch Metallica’s slam dunk performance of the US national anthem at NBA finals

Metallica duo James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett were at the Oracle Arena in Oakland last night, where they played the US national anthem ahead of Game 3 of the NBA finals.
The duo put their unique spin of The Star-Spangled Banner before the home town Golden State Warriors tipped off against the Toronto Raptors.
Unfortunately for the Metallica pair and the home fans, the Raptors put on a show of their own and beat the Warriors 123 - 109 to take a 2-1 series lead in the best of seven final.
Metallica later shared video footage and pictures of the performance, which can be found below.
Country artist Tenille Arts was on hand to perform the Canadian national anthem.
Back in April, Hetfield and Hammett performed the US national anthem at their annual Metallica night with baseball’s San Francisco Giants ahead of their match-up with the New York Yankees.
Metallica will head back across the Atlantic for their run of European summer shows in the coming hours, with the first show taking place at Dublin’s Slane Castle on Saturday (June 8).
Please rise... 🇺🇸#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/oF4obcg4V1June 6, 2019
James & Kirk had the honor of kicking off Game 3 tonight by performing the National Anthem at Oracle Arena before the @warriors & @raptors tipped off. Thanks to the @nba & the Golden State Warriors - we had a blast crashing your party! Go Dubs! #NBAFinals 📸 Courtesy of @NBA pic.twitter.com/4psdMAvKk6June 6, 2019
Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour
Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland
Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands
Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany
Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium
Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK
Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden
Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark
Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway
Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia
Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia
Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania
Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic
Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany