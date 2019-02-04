Watch Metallica’s laid-back reworking of their 1991 classic Enter Sandman

Metallica have released a video showcasing their acoustic version of their 1991 classic Enter Sandman.
The footage was captured at their rare acoustic performance in San Francisco back in November last year, which came after the raised $1.3 million on the night for their All Within My Hands Foundation.
The laid-back version of Enter Sandman is a far cry from the blistering original, and appears on Metallica’s Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic At The Masonic album, which was released last week through independent record stores and on digital and streaming platforms.
Money raised at the show has been split between Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges.
Meanwhile, Metallica are gearing up for their return to the UK and Europe on the latest leg of their WorldWired tour, while the band also recently revealed that their new beer called Enter Night – a collaboration with Stone Brewing – is on its way to Europe, Australia and China.
Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour
May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal
May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain
May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain
May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy
May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland
May 12: Paris Stade De France, France
Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland
Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands
Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany
Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium
Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK
Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden
Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark
Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway
Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia
Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia
Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania
Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic
Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany