Watch Metallica’s James Hetfield rock out to Motorhead’s Ace Of Spades in his car

Metallica’s James Hetfield has shared a video of him rocking out to Motorhead’s Ace Of Spades behind the wheel of his car.

The vocalist and guitarist uploaded the clip to mark Memorial Day Weekend in the US, and it sees him – horns up – blasting out the classic track while he sings along.

Check out the video below.

Metallica will resume their mammoth WorldWired tour next month, when they play at Dublin’s Slane Castle. That show will be followed by further dates across Europe, the UK and Russia over the summer.

While the band are touring in support of their latest album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, guitarist Kirk Hammett checked in last month to report he had “a ton of material” for a new record.

He added: I’ve over-compensated, so I’m ready to go anytime.”

Happy Memorial Weekend!!! 🤘🏻 Metallica A photo posted by @metallica on May 25, 2019 at 3:43pm PDT

Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany