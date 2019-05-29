Watch Metallica’s James Hetfield rock out to Motorhead’s Ace Of Spades in his car

Metallica’s James Hetfield has shared a video of him rocking out to Motorhead’s Ace Of Spades behind the wheel of his car.
The vocalist and guitarist uploaded the clip to mark Memorial Day Weekend in the US, and it sees him – horns up – blasting out the classic track while he sings along.
Check out the video below.
Metallica will resume their mammoth WorldWired tour next month, when they play at Dublin’s Slane Castle. That show will be followed by further dates across Europe, the UK and Russia over the summer.
While the band are touring in support of their latest album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, guitarist Kirk Hammett checked in last month to report he had “a ton of material” for a new record.
He added: I’ve over-compensated, so I’m ready to go anytime.”
Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour
Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland
Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands
Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany
Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium
Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK
Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden
Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark
Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway
Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia
Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia
Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania
Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic
Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany