Watch Metallica’s blistering homecoming show from San Francisco in 2017

Metallica have streamed their 2017 homecoming show from San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival in the latest episode of their Metallica Mondays concert series.

The band have been uploading various classic performances from the vaults to keep fans entertained during the current lockdown.

The first week saw Metallica showcasing their 2019 performance from Slane Castle in Ireland, the second focused on their Paris show in 2017, while last week James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo zoned in on their set at the Forum København in Copenhagen, Denmark, from July 22, 2009.

And last night, they plucked out their 18-track set from Golden Gate Park from August 12, 2017

Introducing last night’s concert, Ulrich said: “Today’s show is from right here in the Bay Area, right here in our beloved home town of San Francisco – Outside Lands.

“Our friends at Another Planet Entertainment have put together the Outside Lands festival for 10-12 years and we’ve been lucky enough to play the super-cool festival twice.”

Metallica decided to broadcast this particular performance as Golden Gate Park celebrated its 150th anniversary earlier this month.

Introducing Metallica Mondays, the band said: “While we’re all doing our part and staying home, we find ourselves missing live music, so how about we dive back into a few of our favourite shows at a socially responsible distance?

“Let’s stay connected and virtually visit a few of our favourite places in the world together as we bring a series of live Metallica shows right to your couch!”

Each concert is broadcast on Metallica's YouTube and Facebook at 8pm ET (1am GMT) with fans able to donate cash live to Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation during the stream.

Metallica: Outside Lands, August 12, 2017

1. Hardwired

2. Atlas, Rise!

3. For Whom The Bell Tolls

4. Fuel

5. The Unforgiven

6. Now That We’re Dead

7. Moth Into Flame

8. Harvester Of Sorrow

9. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

10. Motorbreath

11. Sad But True

12. One

13. Master Of Puppets

14. Fade To Black

15. Seek & Destroy

16. Battery

17. Nothing Else Matters

18. Enter Sandman