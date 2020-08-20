Watch Metallica deliver For Whom The Bell Tolls in spectacular style

Metallica have released a video showcasing their performance of Ride The Lightning favourite For Whom The Bell Tolls with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra.

It’s the latest footage taken from Metallica’s upcoming S&M2 release which is set to arrive on August 28 and follows a trailer, along with videos for Nothing Else Matters and All Within My Hands.

S&M2 was captured during Metallica’s two shows at the city’s Chase Centre in September 2019 – two nights which celebrated the 20th anniversary of the original S&M album – and it’ll launch on standard 4LP vinyl, collectible coloured vinyl, 2CD, DVD, Blu-ray, and Deluxe Box set.

Metallica say: “The concert film is a brand-new edit done by Joe Hutshing and both the audio and visuals have been taken to the next level from the October 2019 theatrical version.

“Originally planned for a mid-June release, unfortunately pressing plants and printers closed due to COVID-19 just as we were getting ready to manufacture the various configurations. We’re excited that we’re back on track, everything’s in motion, and we can finally get the music to you.”

Metallica are also the cover stars of the brand new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is on sale now.

In an world exclusive interview, the band talk candidly about the emotional impact of James Hetfield returning to rehab, and what it was like having to put their plans on hold as everything ground to a halt. Plus, they give us the lowdown on S&M2 and tell us what they’ve been up to in 2020 – including some tasty hints about the future.

