Watch Meshuggah's entire headline set from Bloodstock Open Air 2023

Pro-shot footage of Meshuggah's entire headlining performance at this year's Bloodstock Open Air festival can be watched below.

The set was filmed on August 12, 2023, at Catton Park, Walton-on-Trent, in England, with the Swedish prog metal heroes playing 14 tracks.

Meshuggah released their ninth album, Immutable, in 2022. Metal Hammer described it as "running rings around every other metal band on the planet."

They are on tour through the rest of 2023 and into 2024. See the dates below.

Meshuggah Bloodstock 2023 Setlist

Broken Cog

Light The Shortening Fuse

Rational Gaze

Pravus

The Hurt That Finds You First

Ligature Marks

Born In Dissonance

Mind's Mirrors

In Death - Is Life

In Death - Is Death

The Abysmal Eye

Straws Pulled At Random

Demiurge

Future Breed Machine

Nov 21: Soma, San Diego, CA, USA

Nov 22: Hard Rock Live, Sacramento, CA, USA

Nov 24: Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA, USA

Nov 25: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, Vancouver, BC, Canada

Nov 27: Midway, Edmonton, AB, Canada

Nov 28: Grey Eagle Event Centre, Calgary, AB, Canada

Nov 30: Burton Cummings Theatre, Winnipeg, MB, Canada

Dec 01: Fillmore Minneapolis, MN, USA

Dec 02: The Sylvee, Madison, WI, US

Dec 03: GLC Live at 20 Monroe, Grand Rapids, MI, US

Dec 05: Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana, Gary, IN, US

Dec 06: Andrew J. Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH, US

Dec 08: The Paramount, Huntington, NY, US

Dec 09: MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA, US

Dec 10: Wellmont Theater, Montclair, NJ, US

Dec 12: Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford, CT, US

Dec 14: The Wind Creek Event Center, Bethlehem, PA, US

Dec 15: History, Toronto, ON, Canada

Dec 16: Place Bell, Laval, QC, Canada

Mar 07: Barba Negra Red Stage, Budapest, Hungary

Mar 08: Forum Karlín, Prague, Czech Republic

Mar 09: Klokgebouw, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Mar 11: Schlachthof, Wiesbaden, Germany

Mar 12: Grosse Freiheit 36, Hamburg, Germany

Mar 15: Stodola, Warsaw, Poland

Mar 16: Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

Mar 17: Klub Studio, Krakow, Poland

Mar 19: Tonhalle, Munich, Germany

Mar 20: Alcatraz, Milan, Italy

Mar 21: Salle Métropole, Lausanne, Switzerland

Mar 23: Santana 27, Bilbao, Spain

Mar 24: La Riviera, Madrid, Spain

Mar 25: Sala Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain

Mar 28: Palladium, Cologne, Germany