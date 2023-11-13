Watch Meshuggah's entire headline set from Bloodstock Open Air 2023

Pro-shot footage of Meshuggah's entire headlining performance at this year's Bloodstock Open Air festival can be watched below.
The set was filmed on August 12, 2023, at Catton Park, Walton-on-Trent, in England, with the Swedish prog metal heroes playing 14 tracks.
Meshuggah released their ninth album, Immutable, in 2022. Metal Hammer described it as "running rings around every other metal band on the planet."
They are on tour through the rest of 2023 and into 2024. See the dates below.
Meshuggah Bloodstock 2023 Setlist
Broken Cog
Light The Shortening Fuse
Rational Gaze
Pravus
The Hurt That Finds You First
Ligature Marks
Born In Dissonance
Mind's Mirrors
In Death - Is Life
In Death - Is Death
The Abysmal Eye
Straws Pulled At Random
Demiurge
Future Breed Machine
Meshuggah Tour Dates 2023
Nov 21: Soma, San Diego, CA, USA
Nov 22: Hard Rock Live, Sacramento, CA, USA
Nov 24: Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA, USA
Nov 25: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 27: Midway, Edmonton, AB, Canada
Nov 28: Grey Eagle Event Centre, Calgary, AB, Canada
Nov 30: Burton Cummings Theatre, Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Dec 01: Fillmore Minneapolis, MN, USA
Dec 02: The Sylvee, Madison, WI, US
Dec 03: GLC Live at 20 Monroe, Grand Rapids, MI, US
Dec 05: Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana, Gary, IN, US
Dec 06: Andrew J. Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH, US
Dec 08: The Paramount, Huntington, NY, US
Dec 09: MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA, US
Dec 10: Wellmont Theater, Montclair, NJ, US
Dec 12: Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford, CT, US
Dec 14: The Wind Creek Event Center, Bethlehem, PA, US
Dec 15: History, Toronto, ON, Canada
Dec 16: Place Bell, Laval, QC, Canada
Meshuggah Tour Dates 2024
Mar 07: Barba Negra Red Stage, Budapest, Hungary
Mar 08: Forum Karlín, Prague, Czech Republic
Mar 09: Klokgebouw, Eindhoven, Netherlands
Mar 11: Schlachthof, Wiesbaden, Germany
Mar 12: Grosse Freiheit 36, Hamburg, Germany
Mar 15: Stodola, Warsaw, Poland
Mar 16: Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany
Mar 17: Klub Studio, Krakow, Poland
Mar 19: Tonhalle, Munich, Germany
Mar 20: Alcatraz, Milan, Italy
Mar 21: Salle Métropole, Lausanne, Switzerland
Mar 23: Santana 27, Bilbao, Spain
Mar 24: La Riviera, Madrid, Spain
Mar 25: Sala Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain
Mar 28: Palladium, Cologne, Germany