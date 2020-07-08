Watch members of Ebonvivory and Teramaze cover Karnivool

Members of Australian prog bands Teramaze and Ebonivory have teamed up with fellow Aussie prog rockers Code Atlantic and Flynn Effect for The Band Together Project and have covered the 2009 Karnivool epic New Day. You can watch the video in full below.

The Band Together Project is the brainchild of Code Atlantic guitarist Matt New who has rallied together musicians across the country to allow musicians to collaborate on familiar and much loved songs to help fill the gap presented with the challenges of Covid-19. So far tackling fan favourites from bands such as Incubus, Tool and Flyleaf the rosters of each episode continue to get stronger.

Episode 4 the project tackles arguably most Karnivool fan’s favourite track, New Day from 2009's Sound Awake. Joining New are Tomina Vincent from Melbourne Prog rockers Flynn Effect, Jake Ewings on lead guitar from Ebonivory, and finally the very awesome rhythm section of Andrew Cameron and Nick Ross of Teramaze.

“The project is going from strength to strength” says New. “With the current state of affairs in Melbourne, this project is critical now for helping Victorian Musicians and their music community. We are doing our very best with the means and time available to offer some comfort in this difficult time."