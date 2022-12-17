Watch Megadeth's video for Killing Time

Megadeth have released a video for their track Killing Time.

It is the fifth in a series of promo video featuring songs from the band's latest album, The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead! The Killing Time video, as well as the previous four promos, can be viewed below.

The band's mascot Vic Rattlehead stars in the new video, which also features performance footage of Dave Mustaine and co.

Mainman Mustaine previously said of Killing Time: "It's about people who are lackadaisical and waste their time. But time is the most valuable thing we have in this world. How many beats of the heart do I have left? How many breaths I am going to take before my last? How many times will I get to say 'I love you' again to my wife, to my kids, to my fans? I don't know, but I'm going to cherish every moment."

Last month, Former Exodus guitarist Rick Hunolt hailed Mustaine as "the Godfather of thrash metal," saying Mustaine was the main attraction for fans when he was a member of Metallica.

Hunolt said: "Back in the day, the reason why you went to go see Metallica is because we wanted to go see Dave — that's it. Dave played lead guitar. He spoke in between songs. James sang, that’s all he did. He didn’t play rhythm guitar. It was the Dave Mustaine show. Period. That’s it.

"And he was funny as shit, drunk. Oh, God, he was awesome. Dave was, like, the king back then. How you get kicked out of your own band, I don’t know. But as far as I’m concerned, personally, Dave Mustaine is the godfather of thrash metal.”

Hunolt's "Godfather" comment echoed earlier comments by Mustaine, in which he described himself as the "alpha male" of early Metallica.