Watch Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine surprise fans with impromptu acoustic performance

Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine gave some of the band’s Argentinian fans a surprise recently, when he appeared on the steps of his hotel with an acoustic guitar.

Mustaine was in Mendoza on a business trip centred on the wine industry – but as word got out that he was at the city’s Park Hyatt Hotel , fans gathered outside hoping to catch a glimpse of the vocalist and guitarist.

And they were delighted when he appeared with his guitar and sat with them to play through a couple of songs.

Watch the fan-filmed footage below.

It was announced last month that Megadeth’s debut album Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good would be reissued as a deluxe package on June 8 in North America and Europe via Century Media, and Legacy Recordings, and on June 6 in Japan via Sony.

It’ll feature previously unheard parts and performances throughout, seven live tracks from VHS tapes found in Mustaine’s attic and demos.