Megadeth to release deluxe reissue of Killing Is My Business…

Megadeth have announced that they’ll release a deluxe version of their 1985 debut album Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good.

It will launch on June 8 in North America and Europe via Century Media and Legacy Recordings, and on June 6 in Japan via Sony.

Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good: The Final Kill has been restored to vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine's original vision for the record and has been remixed by Mark Lewis and re-mastered by Ted Jensen.

The deluxe version features previously unheard parts and performances throughout, including “a missing drum performance found during the mixing sessions.”

In addition to the remastered tracks, it will also include seven live audio tracks from VHS tapes found in Mustaine's attic along with Megadeth’s 1984, three-track demo and the previously removed cover of These Boots which features reworked vocals.

The new version also has new cover art, while the packaging also includes flyers and band photos from the last 35 years.

Mustaine says: ”I am just as much amazed at the music we made as I am at the pure fact that we survived it all!”

The album is now available for pre-order.

1. Last Rites / Loved to Deth

2. Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good!

3. The Skull Beneath The Skin

4. Rattlehead

5. Chosen Ones

6. Looking Down The Cross

7. Mechanix

8. These Boots

9. Last Rites / Loved to Deth (Live, 1987 - London)

10. Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good! (Live, 1986 - Denver)

11. The Skull Beneath The Skin (Live, 1990 - London)

12. Rattlehead (Live, 1987 - Bochum, Germany)

13. Chosen Ones (Live, 1986 - Denver)

14. Looking Down The Cross (Live, 1986 - Denver)

15. Mechanix (Live, 1986 - Denver)

16. Last Rites / Loved to Deth (Demo)

17. The Skull Beneath The Skin (Demo)

18. Mechanix (Demo)