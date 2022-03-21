Watch Limp Bizkit debut tracks from their new album at their first 2022 show

Hey rockers, hip hoppers... Limp Bizkit performed their first show of 2022 last week, and the live footage has us totally pumped, and on a Monday morning, no less.

Taking to the stage on March 19 as part of the Vive Latino festival in Mexico City, MEX, the nu metal heroes served up a typically unruly performance, featuring a number of firsts.

For starters, it was the first time any audience got to hear several songs from their latest album, Still Sucks, which was released last year. Lucky Mexico.



Secondly, frontman Fred Durst is seen with a brand new look. Showcasing an updated take on his 2021 makeover of lengthy light-coloured blonde hair and a handlebar moustache - no goatee or backwards baseball cap in sight - Durst is now rocking even longer hair and from a distance, he kind of looks like some sort of impressionistic Kurt Cobain wax figure, in a boiler suit.

Despite some technical difficulties, the band were on top form on the night, and fired off several tracks from Still Sucks, including Out Of Style, Dirty Rotten Bizkit and Dad Vibes.



The Bizkit have shared live footage from the night, which you can watch below.

Fred Durst and co. are scheduled to hit the road this spring across the US, with $not, Wargasm, Scowl, Dying Wish and Yung Gravy as special guests.



Kicking off on April 28 in Tampa Florida, they'll be head to Hollywood, Norfolk, Roanoke, Atlanta City and more before wrapping up on May 31 in Ontario.

With $not, Wargasm and Scowl:

Apr 28: Hard Rock Live Tampa, FL

Apr 30: Hard Rock Live Hollywood, FL

May 03: Chartway Arena Norfolk, VA

May 04: Berglund Center Roanoke, VA

May 06: Hard Rock Casino Atlantic City, NJ

May 07: Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Wilkes-Barre, PA

May 10: Tsongas Center Lowell, MA

May 12: Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT

May 13: Madison Square Garden New York, NY

May 15: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena Baltimore, MD

With Yung Gravy, Dying Wish and Wargasm:

May 18: Covelli Centre Youngstown, OH

May 19: The Dow Event Center Saginaw, MI

May 21: Hard Rock Casino Gary, IN

May 22: Resch Center Green Bay, WI

May 24: Cable Dahmer Arena Kansas City, MO

May 26: Budweiser Events Center Loveland, CO

With Dying Wish & Wargasm:

May 28: The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

May 29: Reno Events Center Reno, NV

May 31: Toyota Arena Ontario, CA