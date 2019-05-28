Watch Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe take a tumble onstage in New Jersey

Randy Blythe injured his back when he slipped onstage at Friday night’s Lamb Of God show in Camden, New Jersey.

The band have been on the road with Slayer and took to the stage at the BB&T Pavilion. But during their last song, the frontman – known for his energetic live performances – slipped on a slick surface and fell, injuring his back in the process.

Blythe later uploaded footage of the fall along with a couple of pictures to Instagram, which can be seen below.

The vocalist also gives a running commentary on the incident, which fortunately saw him suffer no lasting damage.

He says: “I approach the two-foot tall welded metal ego box. I plant my left foot, balancing on the edge of the ego riser and swing my right leg up.

“Just look at that kick! Damn dude – you’re looking good! What grace! What poise! What power! That kick would take someone’s head clean off! Freddy Madball would be proud.

“Wait! Uh-oh... the ego riser is slick. Something crappy is about to happen. Left foot slides out from underneath you! This sucks. Mid-air, you realise, ‘Randy, you are not looking so good, you goddamned idiot.' Shit! Fuck! Curl into a ball like when you slam skateboarding! Here it comes… Blam!”

Blythe says he woke up on Saturday morning feeling sore and added that he had to remind himself he was “pushing 50.”

Lamb Of God will return to Europe next month, while guitarist Mark Morton recently said that he and his bandmates were excited about the material they are working on for the follow-up to 2015’s VII: Sturm und Drang.