Watch Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe join Gojira on stage at Knotfest

Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe has long been what some might call a Gojira superfan. On top of making frequent appearances on stage to perform alongside them, Blythe also co-wrote and appeared on their track Adoration For None, from Gojira's 2008 album The Way Of All Flesh.

Although some might expect the LOG frontman to accompany Gojira on the song that he actually featured on, it's become a custom tradition for Blythe to show up and provide vocals on Backbone – from 2005's From Mars To Sirius – at a variety of shows, including at 2019's Sonic Temple Festival in Ohio.

Carrying on the habit, the LOG frontman once again performed the track with Gojira at this weekend's Knotfest festival. One fan in the crowd even captured the live collaboration on camera, showing Blythe stomping around the stage while delivering his trademark demoniac vocals to a sway of excited fans.

Earlier this year, Gojira released their new album, Fortitude, which Blythe reviewed for Metal Hammer. He wrote: “Fortitude, Gojira’s seventh studio offering, succeeds in achieving what very few metal albums do: without sacrificing a single ounce of earth- shattering heaviness", adding that the album "moves beyond the often self-imposed constraints of the genre into something entirely" and describing it as a "gorgeous, dense, sonic painting of life itself."

Watch Blythe appear with Gojira at Knotfest 2021 below: