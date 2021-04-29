Gojira are crowned the band of the decade in the new issue of Metal Hammer

Their new album Fortitude is one of the most vital releases of 2021, and now Gojira make their triumphant return to the cover of Metal Hammer for the first time in five years.

Deputy Editor Eleanor Goodman has a candid, eye-opening chat with the Duplantier brothers about their journey from cult favourites to becoming one of metal's great hopes for the future, and gets the inside info on how the band pieced Fortitude together.

Also in the new issue of Metal Hammer, we look inside the moments that defined Avenged Sevenfold's career, celebrate 50 years of Black Sabbath's career-best Master Of Reality album, jump in the studio with Spiritbox, get some Life Lessons from Cannibal Corpse's Corpsegrinder and much, much more. Oh, and we count down the 50 Greatest Cult Bands ever. If you've heard them all, you get kvlt points for life.

