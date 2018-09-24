Watch Korn rehearse for Follow The Leader anniversary shows

Korn have released a short documentary showing them preparing for their recent Follow The Leader live shows.

The band performed shows in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Las Vegas earlier this month to mark the 20th anniversary of their third studio album.

In the new video clip, fans get a glimpse of Korn rehearsing for the three shows, and revisiting some of the material from the landmark record.

Frontman Jonathan Davis says: “I haven’t listened to these songs for 20 years. So we started listening to it, reliving it and I was tripping out – just hearing all these songs like Reclaim My Place.

“This is a great album – I forgot how good it was.”

Watch the video below.

Korn are currently working on the follow-up to 2016’s The Serenity Of Suffering, with Davis previously checking in to say that although the songs were at an early stage, they had “really cool grooves.”

Asked whether the material wa a continuation of the Korn sound or moving in a new direction, Davis added: “We’ll see. Sometimes they write it and then I start fucking with shit and it turns into something different.

“That’s when I come in and they get all pissed off or they just get scared. I’m like, ‘See that feeling right there? That’s progress. When you’re feeling comfortable, no. I want you to be scared.’”