Journey’s Neal Schon reaches out to Steve Perry

Last year, former Journey vocalist Steve Perry returned to music by releasing Traces – his first album since 1994’s For The Love Of Strange Medicine.

With Perry making music again, many fans hoped be could reconnect with Neal Schon and Journey – the band Perry fronted from 1977 to 1987 and again from 1995 to 1998.

However, in October last year, Perry poured cold water on that idea by telling Rolling Stone: “I’m not sure that’s possible without stirring up hopes of a reunion.

“Please listen to me. I left the band 31 fucking years ago, my friend. You can still love someone, but not want to work with them. And if they only love you because they want to work with you, that doesn’t feel good to me.”

But there’s now a sliver of hope that something between the pair could happen – as Schon has reached out to Perry ahead of his Journey Through Time shows, which will take place at Jackson’s Rancheria Casino Resort on February 22, and Oakland’s Fox Theater the following night.

Responding to a YouTube clip by The Real Music Observer who brought up the idea of the pair reconnecting at the shows, Schon tweeted: “Here’s an open invitation to Steve Perry to come out on either the 22nd or 23rd. Would love to see you, Steve.”

Schon will be joined onstage by Gregg Rolie, Deen Castronovo, Marti Frederiksen, Marco Mendoza and Chris Collins.

Will it happen? We shall see.