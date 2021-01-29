Watch Joan Jett play a gun-toting junkie in the trailer for violent biker gang thriller Honor Amongst Men

Joan Jett plays a desperate, gun-toting drug user named Stephanie in a new film centring around a violent biker gang, Satan’s Few, seeking vengeance for a murdered friend.



Honor Amongst Men is billed as “a dramatic thriller about a day in the life of a veteran police officer who is trying to juggle his turbulent home life, the daily stresses of his job, and the apparent and inevitable biker war that's about to engulf his hometown”, and stars Robert Clohessy as cop John Halmo and Chuck Zito as biker boss Frank LaCarver. Former leader of The Runaways, Jett also appears on the film’s soundtrack, alongside Metallica.

Originally scheduled to hit cinema screens in 2018, Honor Amongst Men is now being released worldwide. Judging from the trailers, we’re going to go out on a limb here and predict that the thriller will not be bagging a record number of Academy Award nominations, but it might kill a dull lockdown evening.

This is not Jett’s first foray into the world of acting, with her CV on imdb.com including roles as ‘Roxy’ in 2019’s Undateable John, as ‘Charlotte Superstar’ in 2009’s Lock And Roll Forever, as ‘Detective Cat’ in 2018 TV movie Hooked and as ‘Lead Singer’ in 2010’s Multiple Sarcasms. Kristen Stewart plays Jett in 2010’ rock ’n’ roll bio-pic The Runaways.