Watch Jerry Cantrell throw out the first pitch at Alice In Chains night in Seattle

Earlier this month it was announced that there would be an Alice In Chains night at Safeco Field - the home of the Seattle Mariners baseball team.

Fans buying special tickets for the game between the Mariners and Houston Astros on Sunday evening were given a copy of the band’s upcoming album Rainier Fog, which is out this Friday, and an Alice In Chains t-shirt.

But even fans without tickets for the Terrace Club got the chance to experience some Alice In Chains magic, when the band took to the field for Jerry Cantrell to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Video footage of the moment can be watched below, with the clip also featuring interview footage of Cantrell and frontman William DuVall talking about their memories of watching baseball in the city.

Last month, the band released the track So Far Under, with DuVall explaining: “It’s about feeling completely up against it – outnumbered, surrounded, facing seemingly unbeatable odds and being really pissed off about it.

“It was inspired by personal circumstances, as well as events in the wider world. But it’s not as resigned to defeat as it may seem.

"The lyric is a cold, hard assessment of a difficult situation but the music has a message all its own. There’s still room to flip the script.

“Every aspect of writing and recording this song will always be remembered with a lot of joy – from recording the basic tracks and the guitar solo at Studio X in Seattle to doing further overdubs at Nick Raskulinecz’s studio in rural Tennessee.

"Everyone in the band and our studio team really stepped up and knocked it out of the park on this one. We’re extremely proud of this song and the entire album."

Alice In Chains - Rainier Fog

1. The One You Know

2. Rainier Fog

3. Red Giant

4. Fly

5. Drone

6. Deaf Ears Blind Eyes

7. Maybe

8. So Far Under

9. Never Fade

10. All I Am