Watch Jack White perform a bluesy cover of Nirvana’s Heart-Shaped Box

Jack White performed a rendition of Nirvana's track Heart-Shaped Box at a recent show.

The performance took place on November 16 during White's stop at Malaysia's 2,500-capacity Zepp Kuala Lumpur venue, as part of his Supply Chain Issues tour.

Within fan-filmed footage, the White Stripes mainman can be spotted covering the track while donning his new trademark blue locks. For the performance, White uses a cleaner guitar sound for the bluesier take on the grunge classic, which featured on Nirvana's 1993 album In Utero.

Other songs to appear during the night included The White Stripes' Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground, Icky Thump, Steady As She Goes and When I Hear My Name, and a cover of U2's Love Of Blindness, among others tracks.

The frontman only has a few more shows left to play this year, set to take place in Florida's Credit Union Amphitheatre for two nights and Florida's Audacy Beach Festival, before signing off on December 8 in Chicago's Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.

In other news, the musician recently confirmed the arrival of a new live album that was recorded during his 2021 Soho rooftop performance in London, which was held in celebration of the opening of his third new store for label Third Man Records, also located in Soho.

Speaking of the show, White said at the time: "I wanna play a song to all the neighbours we’re upsetting now, to the neighbours we’re about to be friends with now, and to Damien Hirst who let us use his balcony."

Back in September, DC Comics revealed that the The Joker's real name was Jack White, which the musician himself described as a "bizarre pattern and coincidence".

In an Instagram post White said: “I’d love to thank DC comics for giving The Joker the name of ‘Jack White’ after me. Though his hair is usually not as blue as mine, I still take it as a flattering gesture on their part and consider it an honour. It was a lonely journey through my life being the only person with that name until now.”

See fan-filmed footage of White performing Nirvana's Heart-Shaped Box below: